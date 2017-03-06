Quinnipiac women’s basketball wins MAAC championship, earns bid to NCAA Tournament

On Monday evening, the Quinnipiac Bobcats defeated the Rider Broncs to win the MAAC Championship and receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The top-seeded Bobcats were led by sophomore Aryn McClure who dropped a career-high 28 points in the 81-73 victory.

Quinnipiac was off to a slow start in the game, trailing by as much as ten at one point in the first half. The offense then came alive, in large part thanks to McClure, as the Bobcats battled back to take a one point lead going into the half after trailing for the majority of the first two quarters.

As the Bobcats began to pull away in the fourth quarter, the Broncs gave a last ditch effort by scoring 10 points in just 12 seconds to pull within 72-68. However, Quinnipiac able to sink most of its free throws and make a few key defensive stops to hang on for the 81-73 win.

Redshirt senior Adily Martucci led the team in minutes with 38. The Waterford, Conn. native scored 16 points and was clearly a vocal leader on the court as she has been all season. Redshirt sophomore Jen Fay also netted 16 while tying her career-best with 10 rebounds.

The Bobcats trailed and came back in all three postseason games during their MAAC title run. In the first matchup against Canisius, Quinnipiac trailed by six at one point before rallying to win 63-58 and avoid a major upset. In the next game against Iona, the Bobcats found themselves down by as much as ten before coming back to win 64-59.

This is the second trip in three years for Quinnipiac which is making its case as a mid-major basketball power on the women’s side. The Bobcats will find out their first round opponent for the big dance on March 13. The selection show will be aired on ESPN.

