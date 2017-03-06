Report: American Athletic Conference considering adding Wichita State

By Published: Updated:
Wichita State's mascot WuShock fires up the crowd before their first-round game against Texas A&M in the women's NCAA college basketball tournament in College Station, Texas, Saturday, March 23, 2013. Fast fact: Whats a Shocker? As the lowest seed still playing and one of the lowest ever to reach the final weekend Wichita States nickname is appropriate. University lore traces the name to 1904, when a football manager called the team as the Shockers to drum up interest in a gridiron matchup. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan, File)

(WTNH)–Get ready, Huskies fans. Soon, you might be able to take a trip out to beautiful southeastern Kansas, to see your team take on the mighty Wheat Shockers of Wichita State!

Now this is what college athletics is all about.

This, and you know…the student-athlete.

The American Athletic Conference is seriously considering adding Wichita State, according to multiple reports over the weekend.

The conference, according to CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd, is looking to upgrade its men’s basketball profile. It’s not yet clear whether or not Wichita State would compete in football as well.

wichita state final four Report: American Athletic Conference considering adding Wichita State
Wichita State’s Carl Hall (22) and teammates pose with the regional trophy after defeating Ohio State 70-66 in the West Regional final in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, Saturday, March 30, 2013, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

A recent push to add Division 1 FBS football at Wichita State has reportedly lost momentum after a feasibility study found it would cost around $50 million. Wichita State has not played football since 1986. They’ve competed in the Missouri Valley Conference since 1946.

Adding the Shockers in basketball makes sense, for a few reasons.

For one thing, the AAC only has 11 basketball schools–not 12, like it does in football, because Navy plays basketball in the Patriot League. The Shockers just won the Missouri Valley Conference title on Sunday, and have been on a euphoric run in the last eight years under head coach Gregg Marshall.

Wichita State has won five Missouri Valley Conference titles in seven years, advanced to the Final Four in 2013, and completed an undefeated regular season and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament in 2014.

Marshall signed a $3.3 million contract extension to remain with the school in 2015.

Adding Wichita State would also give the league another mid-southwestern school, joining Tulsa, SMU and Houston in Big 12 territory. As @NoEscalators pointed out on Monday, it would move the geographic center of the AAC to Harvest, Alabama, quite the trip from Storrs.

CBS’ Dennis Dodd reported on Friday that to add Wichita State, the American Athletic Conference would have to notify ESPN, because of changes to its TV contract. The current contract expires in 2019.

According to Dodd, VCU and Dayton were also being considered as basketball-only adds.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s