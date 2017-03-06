SHU Baseball’s Keith Klebart Tabbed as NEC Player of the Week

On Monday, the Northeast Conference announced SHU baseball captain Keith Klebart was selected as the NEC Player of the Week.

The Orange, Conn. native had a strong weekend at the plate for the Pioneers, going 9-15 with two doubles and four runs scored. He also had four RBIs with and had an on base percentage of .667. Sacred Heart split its four-game series at Seattle, alternating wins and losses to bring its overall record to 5-6. In the team’s 12-5 win in game three, Klebart had a career-high four hits and scored three runs. Through 11 games, Klebart leads the team with 17 hits and 11 RBI. He is currently boasting a .415 batting average which leads the team’s starters.

Last season, Klebart hit just .144 but is returning to the form that saw him featured as a Second Team All-NEC selection as a utility player in his rookie season. He had a .298 batting average that year, good for 18th in the conference.

Up next, for Sacred Heart is a long plane ride to Hawaii as the Pioneers will take on the Warriors for a four-game series. The first game is set for March 9 at 11:35 a.m.

