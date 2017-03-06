UConn freshman Crystal Dangerfield hitting her stride just in time for postseason

(WTNH)–Freshman Crystal Dangerfield has been playing great for the Huskies down the stretch. She scored 14 points in UConn’s American Athletic Conference semifinal win on Sunday, and the Huskies will need her going forward.

One thing that the lightning-quick Dangerfield really does well is change the pace. She says after a rough freshman year, she’s really starting to find her way.

“Freshman year is always the hardest, as they say, but we’re in postseason now, and you have to play your best basketball,” Dangerfield said.

“I’m being a little more aggressive, and confidence is building. We’re moving forward and, it looks good.”

Check out the video above for more.

