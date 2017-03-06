UConn safety Obi Melifonwu may have leapt his way into the first round of the NFL Draft at the Combine on Monday

Connecticut defensive back Obi Melifonwu prepares to run the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine Monday, March 6, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

(WTNH)–There’s something about UConn football players and the NFL combine.

Two years ago, former Huskies cornerback Byron Jones leapt his way into the first round of the NFL Draft after shattering the combine record in the broad jump.

He wasn’t projected near the first round before his Olympic championship-style leap (it may also have been a world record), but ended up being selected 27th overall by the Dallas Cowboys. Jones has had a solid start to his career, recording 154 combined tackles.

On Monday, another UConn defensive player leapt his way towards the first round of the draft. This time, it was safety Obi Melifonwu.

The South Grafton, Mass., native put up a 44-inch vertical jump, which was one inch off the combine record set by Kansas City Chiefs wideout Chris Conley in 2015.

Melifonwu also posted a broad jump of 11 feet, 9 inches, which is the best so far at this year’s combine. His measurables were so impressive that NFL Research posted this tweet on Monday:

Then, there was this comparison to Jones from ESPN Stats & Info:

Not bad, right?

Melifonwu led UConn with 118 tackles this season and finished eighth in Huskies history with 251 all-time. The 6-3, 220-pound safety also tied a single-game program record with 24 tackles against Tulane last year.

With an impressive combine performance and a terrific Senior Bowl week, Melifonwu is now being projected as a late first-round pick. If that happens, he’d join Jones and running back Donald Brown as the only Huskies in history to be chosen in the first round.

He summed everything up today with this tweet:

Wideout Noel Thomas Jr. is also participating in the combine.

According to the Hartford Courant’s Mike Anthony, Thomas, a native of Norwalk, is being projected as a possible late-round pick.

