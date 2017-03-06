Windsor High School to honor former star, NFL defensive lineman Chris Baker in ceremony on March 7

Washington Redskins defensive end Chris Baker (92) celebrates as he walks off the field after an NFL football game against theNew Orleans Saints in Landover, Md., Sunday, Nov. 15, 2015. The Redskins defeated the New Orleans Saints 47-14. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(WTNH)–Windsor High School will honor former star and current free agent defensive lineman Chris Baker in a ceremony at the school on March 7th.

Baker has spent the last five seasons with the Washington Redskins and is considered a priority for the team in free agency. He’s made 181 combined tackles and 11.5 sacks in five full seasons in the NFL.

The Windsor High School Athletic Department will unveil a framed NFL jersey to Baker during halftime of the Windsor’s boys’ basketball game, which starts at 7 p.m.

The 6-2, 320-pound defensive end played his college ball at Hampton University.

