Windsor High School to honor former star, NFL defensive lineman Chris Baker in ceremony on March 7

(WTNH)–Windsor High School will honor former star and current free agent defensive lineman Chris Baker in a ceremony at the school on March 7th.

Baker has spent the last five seasons with the Washington Redskins and is considered a priority for the team in free agency. He’s made 181 combined tackles and 11.5 sacks in five full seasons in the NFL.

The Windsor High School Athletic Department will unveil a framed NFL jersey to Baker during halftime of the Windsor’s boys’ basketball game, which starts at 7 p.m.

The 6-2, 320-pound defensive end played his college ball at Hampton University.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff