Backed by Connecticut stars, Team Israel earns second straight upset at World Baseball Classic

Team Israel has been hot lately. The team, composed of Israelis and Americans of Israeli heritage, is 2-0 in pool play after defeating South Korea and Chinese Taipei the last two nights, respectively.

Their team includes some MLB players, like former Mets first baseman Ike Davis and former Red Sox reliever Craig Breslow, but is mainly comprised of American professional minor-leaguers, including Hamden Hall graduate and current New Britain Bees pitcher Josh Zeid.

Yale catcher Ryan Lavarnway also plays for the team, and Zeid and Lavarnway finished off Israel’s upset of South Korea on Day 1 of competition.

Notably, Jewish MLB players like L.A.’s Joc Pederson, Ryan Braun and Ian Kinsler skipped out of this year’s World Baseball Classic.

Major League Baseball free agent outfielder Sam Fuld has also been making noise for Team Israel. Unlike MLB stars preparing for the upcoming season next month, MLB free agents really have nothing to lose – it is just another opportunity for them to showcase their skills in an effort to get back to the bigs.

Israel is part of Pool A and is looking to advance to the WBC’s upcoming group stage.

Games are being televised on MLB Network and ESPN Deportes and are also available on MLB Network Radio.

