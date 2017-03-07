Backed by Connecticut stars, Team Israel earns second straight upset at World Baseball Classic

By Published:
Israel's catcher Ryan Lavarnway (36) celebrates with his teammates after hitting a two run homer against Taiwan's pitcher Chen Kuan Yu during the third inning of their first round game of the World Baseball Classic at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, March 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Team Israel has been hot lately. The team, composed of Israelis and Americans of Israeli heritage, is 2-0 in pool play after defeating South Korea and Chinese Taipei the last two nights, respectively.

Their team includes some MLB players, like former Mets first baseman Ike Davis and former Red Sox reliever Craig Breslow, but is mainly comprised of American professional minor-leaguers, including Hamden Hall graduate and current New Britain Bees pitcher Josh Zeid.

Yale catcher Ryan Lavarnway also plays for the team, and Zeid and Lavarnway finished off Israel’s upset of South Korea on Day 1 of competition.

Notably, Jewish MLB players like L.A.’s Joc Pederson, Ryan Braun and Ian Kinsler skipped out of this year’s World Baseball Classic.

Major League Baseball free agent outfielder Sam Fuld has also been making noise for Team Israel. Unlike MLB stars preparing for the upcoming season next month, MLB free agents really have nothing to lose – it is just another opportunity for them to showcase their skills in an effort to get back to the bigs.

Israel is part of Pool A and is looking to advance to the WBC’s upcoming group stage.

Games are being televised on MLB Network and ESPN Deportes and are also available on MLB Network Radio.

More stories by Matt Gad

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s