Behind 40 points, 10-of-10 shooting and a shrug from Katie Lou Samuelson, UConn women win yet another AAC title

(WTNH)–Just when you think you’ve seen it all from this program, the Huskies do something else to amaze. Last night in the AAC championship game, it was Katie Lou Samuelson breaking records.

Samuelson set an NCAA Division 1 record for consecutive three pointers made. She took 10, and she made 10.

Not bad, considering before the game Samuelson said she wasn’t a big fan of the game balls being used in the tournament.

She was singing a different tune afterwards.

Samuelson’s 40 points seemed to come easy for conference’s Co-Player of the Year (an award she shared with Napheesa Collier). She said at one point– after hitting her 6th straight three pointer– she knew it was gonna be that kind of night.

UConn has still never lost a game to an AAC opponent.

The Huskies find out their first round NCAA opponent Monday. They’ll open tournament play in Storrs. If all goes well there, they will play in the Regionals in Bridgeport.

