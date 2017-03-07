Connecticut High School Boys’ Basketball Tournament Scoreboard: March 7

(WTNH)–Here at SportzEdge.com, we’re all over the high school basketball tournaments like news outlets on a Trump tweet.
Check out the scores from the boys’ tournament games from around the state on Tuesday night:
Class LL
No games.
Class L
Career Magnet 64, Torrington 45
Guilford 71, Platt 54
Bassick 84, Berlin 52
Crosby 70, Hartford Public 68
Windsor 82, Bristol Central 70
Bethel 66, Branford 43
Newington 55, North Haven 44
Notre Dame-Fairfield 69, New Fairfield 53
Northwest Catholic 65, Wethersfield 48
Wilton 73, Woodstock Academy 35
Bunnell 63, East Lyme 54
New London 68, Harding 50
E.O. Smith 73, Pomperaug 71
Ledyard 51, Stratford 48
Sacred Heart 71, Joel Barlow 53
Middletown 99, Maloney 62
Class M
No games.
Class S
Westbrook 72, Portland 56
Classical Magnet 100, Putnam 64
Wamogo 91, Two Rivers 67
Coginchaug 50, East Windsor 46(2OT)
WCA 76, Windsor Locks 65
Creed 56, Thomaston 44
SMSA 82, Whitney Tech 57
Amistad 68, Parish Hill 54
Old Saybrook 75, MLC 54
St. Paul Catholic 57, Terryville 39
Lyman Memorial 73, Public Safety 53
Trinity Catholic 86, Somers 48
East Hampton 70, Griswold 53
North Branford 50, Haddam-Killingworth 36
Canton 56, St. Bernard 27