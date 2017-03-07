Connecticut High School Boys’ Basketball Tournament Scoreboard: March 7

(WTNH)–Here at SportzEdge.com, we’re all over the high school basketball tournaments like news outlets on a Trump tweet.

Check out the scores from the boys’ tournament games from around the state on Tuesday night:

Class LL

No games.

Class L

Career Magnet 64, Torrington 45

Guilford 71, Platt 54

Bassick 84, Berlin 52

Crosby 70, Hartford Public 68

Windsor 82, Bristol Central 70

Bethel 66, Branford 43

Newington 55, North Haven 44

Notre Dame-Fairfield 69, New Fairfield 53

Northwest Catholic 65, Wethersfield 48

Wilton 73, Woodstock Academy 35

Bunnell 63, East Lyme 54

New London 68, Harding 50

E.O. Smith 73, Pomperaug 71

Ledyard 51, Stratford 48

Sacred Heart 71, Joel Barlow 53

Middletown 99, Maloney 62

Class M

No games.

Class S

Westbrook 72, Portland 56

Classical Magnet 100, Putnam 64

Wamogo 91, Two Rivers 67

Coginchaug 50, East Windsor 46(2OT)

WCA 76, Windsor Locks 65

Creed 56, Thomaston 44

SMSA 82, Whitney Tech 57

Amistad 68, Parish Hill 54

Old Saybrook 75, MLC 54

St. Paul Catholic 57, Terryville 39

Lyman Memorial 73, Public Safety 53

Trinity Catholic 86, Somers 48

East Hampton 70, Griswold 53

North Branford 50, Haddam-Killingworth 36

Canton 56, St. Bernard 27

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff