(WTNH)–Torrington made the trip to New Haven to take on Career in the Class L boys’ basketball state tournament on Tuesday night.

The Panthers jumped out to an early lead, and they really didn’t look back all game long.

Danny Ampofo was too much for the Raiders. Career wins this one, 64-45, to advance in Class L.

Career plays the 2 seed, Notre Dame of Fairfield in the next round.

