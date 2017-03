Crosby edging out Hartford Public. Jeremiah Kendall was all over the court in this one. This time outside and connects for three.

Hartford Public’s guard play kept this close. Jahrell Spence hard drive to the hoop and lays it up with the tear drop.

Owls had it down to just three late, but Crosby had enough to pull away 70-68.

Bulldogs get my pick to win Class L, Bassick in the second round.

Check out the highlights.

More stories by John Pierson