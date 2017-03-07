Highlights: Guilford rolls past Trumbull, 6-2, moves on in Division II hockey playoffs

By Published:

(WTNH)–The CIAC Boy’s hockey playoffs are underway. A bunch of games are on the schedule the next few days. Two good ones in East Haven today. The SCC Division II champs Guilford hosting Trumbull on Tuesday afternoon.

The Indians picked up right where they left off in the conference tournament. After a scoreless first period, Ralph Russo’s Guilford team gets two.

They’d go on to win, 6-2.

Guilford moves on to play the winner of Farmington Valley and EOS Tolland. Tonight in East Haven the top seeded YellowJackets play Amity. Check out SportzEdge Tonight on News 8 at 10 and 11 p.m. for highlights.

More stories by John Pierson

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s