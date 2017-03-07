Highlights: Guilford rolls past Trumbull, 6-2, moves on in Division II hockey playoffs

(WTNH)–The CIAC Boy’s hockey playoffs are underway. A bunch of games are on the schedule the next few days. Two good ones in East Haven today. The SCC Division II champs Guilford hosting Trumbull on Tuesday afternoon.

The Indians picked up right where they left off in the conference tournament. After a scoreless first period, Ralph Russo’s Guilford team gets two.

They’d go on to win, 6-2.

Guilford moves on to play the winner of Farmington Valley and EOS Tolland. Tonight in East Haven the top seeded YellowJackets play Amity. Check out SportzEdge Tonight on News 8 at 10 and 11 p.m. for highlights.

