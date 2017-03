Class L state playoffs, New London hosting Harding. You’ve gotta love the Whalers’ logo.

New London’s D Major Roman is going to Yale to play football next year. Closing it out his basketball career the next couple weeks. The big dunk.

Whalers win, 68-50.

New London and Middletown go at in Round 2.

Check out the highlights in the video above.

More stories by John Pierson