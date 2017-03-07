Highlights: Sacred Heart boys’ basketball gets by Barlow, 71-53, moves on in Class L

(WTNH)–Sacred Heart of Waterbury was playing without stud Raheem Solomon. He’s out after knee surgery.

The Hearts looked good against Barlow on Tuesday night anyway. They honored the 1967 team, the 50 year anniversary of its state title.

No Solomon, but the Hearts still have weapons. Courie Stevenson is one of them. He finishes after the steal.

But Barlow played a tight first half. Tommy Rossini with the nice step back and drains the jumper. Barlow just traling by six at the half…

Second half, Hearts take over. Stephenson on the break fires a dart to Legend Johnson.

Sacred Heart moving on in the Class L tournament. They win, 71-53.

