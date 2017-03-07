Nick Capone’s five goals leads East Haven past Amity, 8-0, in Gary Lindgren’s final game

The Division 2 high school hockey playoffs dropped the puck on Tuesday night. Top seed East Haven comes out tournament gate flying against Amity.

That’s Easties head coach Lou Pan between the 2nd and 3rd periods. He was getting the team fired up, and boy, did they respond.

He got a solid three periods from his Yellow Jackets..

The freshman leading the way–Nick Capone, he was unstoppable.

He scored five goals as the Easties move on.

At the end of tonight’s game, Amity head coach Gary Lindgren walked off the ice for the last time as Amity head coach.

The cancer survivor and two time state champ is retiring after a great career.

East Haven will take on South Windsor in the next round.

More stories by John Pierson