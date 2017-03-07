Quinnipiac fires men’s basketball coach Tom Moore after 10 seasons

(WTNH)–Despite recruiting two of the top freshmen in the MAAC and conference rookie of the year Mikey Dixon, Quinnipiac on Tuesday announced that head men’s basketball coach Tom Moore won’t be back for an 11th season with the program.

“After reviewing the last two seasons and talking with Coach Moore, I have decided that a change in leadership of the men’s basketball program is needed for it to move forward in meeting our goals,” Quinnipiac A.D. Greg Amodio said in a statement. “We are grateful to Tom Moore and his staff for their commitment to our program over the past 10 years. We appreciate all that he has done for the university in guiding his student-athletes’ performance on the court and in the classroom.”

Moore finished 162-146 at Quinnipiac. He led the Bobcats to the postseason four times, and reached the NEC or MAAC semifinals four times, including the 2010 NEC championship game, a heartbreaking loss to Robert Morris. The school has never reached the NCAA Tournament.

Quinnipiac finished 10-21, 7-13 in the MAAC this season, and was blown out by Niagara in the first round of the conference tournament. The program had backslid in the last two years, going 19-42, and 13-27 in league play. But it can be argued that Moore was just starting to turn things around in the tougher MAAC, landing the players that would allow the program to compete following the step up in competition.

The university said a national search for Moore’s replacement would begin immediately.

One coach who may be in the discussion for an interview is Southern Connecticut State’s Scott Burrell, who just led the Owls to the Division II NCAA Tournament for a second straight year. Burrell is a Hamden native and former UConn star who also spent eight years in the NBA. He is also a former Quinnipiac assistant.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff