UConn hockey star Tage Thompson signs contract with St. Louis Blues, will head to AHL next season

Connecticut forward Tage Thompson (29) battles for the puck with Arizona State forward Matt Kennedy and forward Ryan Belonger (16) during the first period of an NCAA college game at the Desert Hockey Classic tournament, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

(WTNH)–UConn hockey star Tage Thompson has played his last game for the Huskies.

The 2016 first round draft pick has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the St. Louis Blues, the team announced on Tuesday. He will report to the Chicago Wolves of the AHL next season.

The 19-year-old Thompson led UConn with 19 goals and 32 points in 34 games last season. He also scored 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) during his freshman year at UConn, and won two gold medals with Team USA, including the 2017 U-20 World Junior Championship.

The Orange native is the son of Bridgeport Sound Tigers head coach Brent Thompson.

