UConn hockey’s Max Kalter named to Maccabi USA Team

On Monday, Maccabi USA Ice Hockey Co-Chairs Steven Cohen, Devra Schorr Pulley, and Phillip Pulley, alongside Head Coach Greg Gardner announced the roster for the Maccabi USA Team that will be competing at the 20th World Maccabiah Games. Among the selections was UConn men’s ice hockey’s Max Kalter.

The sophomore just wrapped up his second season with he Huskies, playing in all 36 games this year. He tallied 20 points on four goals and sixteen assists for career-highs in both categories. A two-way player, Kalter’s 32 blocked shots this season had him ranked first among UConn forwards.

The Maccabiah Games have taken place every four years with the 2017 games being the 20th rendition. Maccabi USA is set to bring over 1,100 athletes to the games where 8,750 Jewish athletes from 80 countries will participate across 43 events. The games will be taking place in Israel from July 4-18.

