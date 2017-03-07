UConn receives verbal committment from former South Carolina forward Eric Cobb

(WTNH)–Facing some losses in the frontcourt due to graduation, UConn’s Kevin Ollie needed some big men.

According to Evan Daniels of Scout.com, he’s found one, in Chipola Junior College (Florida) big man Eric Cobb.

The 6-9 rising junior forward spent his freshman season at South Carolina in 2015-16, but was dismissed by the Gamecocks after being arrested for firing a BB pellet gun at an occupied car. Cobb and teammate Jamall Gregory were also charged with property damage in the incident. No one was hurt.

Cobb spent last season at Chipola College, averaging 10.9 points and 8.2 rebounds per game while shooting 52.6 percent from the field.

The Jacksonville, Florida native played in 24 games for South Carolina, scoring a total of 27 points.

UConn will lose seniors Amida Brimah and Kentan Facey at the end of this season. They’ve also got sophomore Steven Enoch, freshman Mamadou Diarra, freshman Juwan Durham, sophomore Terry Larrier, and freshman Vance Jackson returning and capable of taking up spots in the frontcourt.

Here’s a video of Cobb with two other South Carolina freshmen from 2015, talking about why they signed with the Gamecocks:

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff