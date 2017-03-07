UConn’s Jalen Adams, Vance Jackson earn postseason AAC honors

(WTNH)–Sophomore guard Jalen Adams and freshman forward Vance Jackson, two breakout players for UConn men’s basketball this season, both earned recognition from the American Athletic Conference on Tuesday.

Adams was named First Team All-Conference, while Jackson earned a spot on the All-Rookie Team, following their outstanding play in the regular season for the Huskies (14-16, 9-9 American).

It is the third All-AAC First Team selection for UConn in the past four seasons, while it is the third All-Rookie Team pick since joining the American.

Following a solid freshman campaign, Adams took charge of the Huskies as a sophomore – proving he is much more than a 65-foot jumper against Cincinnati in the 2016 AAC quarterfinals.

The team’s leading scorer with 14.1 points per game, Adams also ranks sixth in all of Division I with 6.3 assists per game. His five double-doubles this season is second-most on the team, behind senior Kentan Facey’s six.

Adams was recently named AAC Player of the Week on Feb. 20, following his late-game dramatics in wins over Memphis (Feb. 16) and Temple (Feb. 19). He was a three-time mention on the AAC Weekly Honor Roll this season.

He scored in double-figures on 19 occasions, after reaching the mark 11 times as a freshman. Adams had five games with double-digit assists, including his career-high of 12 against Temple and USF.

At the Maui Invitational in November, Adams scored a career-high 34 points against Oklahoma State, following that performance with a near triple-double of 25 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds in a win over Chaminade.

Jackson started 21 games as a freshman, averaging eight points and 3.8 rebounds per game. He was a two-time AAC Rookie of the Week selection on Jan. 16 and 23, as he reached double-figures in 12 games.

His season-highs of 17 points and five made three-pointers came against SMU on Jan. 19. In conference play, he averaged a 48.4-percent shooting rate from long distance – the best mark in the American.

All-AAC First Team

Jalen Adams, UConn*

Damyean Dotson, Houston

Rob Gray, Houston

Dedric Lawson, Memphis

Semi Ojeleye, SMU

All-AAC Second Team

Sterling Brown, SMU

Troy Caupain, Cincinnati

Shake Milton, SMU

Ben Moore, SMU

B.J. Taylor, UCF

Kyle Washington, Cincinnati

All-Rookie Team

Jarron Cumberland, Cincinnati

Vance Jackson, UConn*

K.J. Lawson, Memphis

Quinton Rose, Temple

Jeremy Sheppard, ECU

