Weaver guard Chaylyn Martin commits to Sacred Heart University

Martin (No. 2) pictured here with Weaver teammates in 2016.

On Tuesday afternoon, Weaver of Hartford basketball senior guard Chaylyn Martin took to Twitter to announce his commitment to play basketball for Sacred Heart University in the 2018-2019 season.

Prior to attending SHU, Martin plans to attend a prep school for one year.

Martin stands at 6′ 1″ and averages 16.1 points per game in his senior campaign. He also averages 6.0 boards, 4.8 assists, and a whopping 4.0 steals. Weaver will play Hall-West Hartford in a Class LL second round contest on March 8.

In his post on Twitter, Martin wrote, “There are many people who have rooted for my success in the classroom and on the court. They all share this WIN with me.”

His brother, Jaecee, who is also a senior playing basketball for Weaver, has yet to announce his plans for next season.

