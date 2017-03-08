Amity hockey coach Gary Lindgren walks off the ice for the final time

By Published:

Gary Lindgren spent a large part of his life coaching kids. Along the way, he won a couple of state titles as Amity’s head hockey coach. He battled and beat cancer, and helped lay life’s groundwork for many young men.

On Tuesday night, Lindgren walked off the ice for the final time as Spartans head coach.

“It’s been a heck of a ride, a great journey,” he said. ” I’ve had great players and great coaches and you know these guys have given their heart and soul to the team and the program. I’ll definitely miss the players, the families. I’ll certainly miss these moments, you know, this was an electric atmosphere here tonight. This is what high school hockey is all about.”

Check out the video above for more.

More stories by Erik Dobratz

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s