Amity hockey coach Gary Lindgren walks off the ice for the final time

Gary Lindgren spent a large part of his life coaching kids. Along the way, he won a couple of state titles as Amity’s head hockey coach. He battled and beat cancer, and helped lay life’s groundwork for many young men.

On Tuesday night, Lindgren walked off the ice for the final time as Spartans head coach.

“It’s been a heck of a ride, a great journey,” he said. ” I’ve had great players and great coaches and you know these guys have given their heart and soul to the team and the program. I’ll definitely miss the players, the families. I’ll certainly miss these moments, you know, this was an electric atmosphere here tonight. This is what high school hockey is all about.”

