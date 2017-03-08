High School Boys’ Basketball Tournament Scoreboard: March 8th

(WTNH)–The Connecticut high school boys’ basketball tournament continued on Wednesday, with games in Class LL and M. The most stunning result of the night was no doubt Class LL top seed Notre Dame-West Haven falling to 17th-seeded Danbury, 70-64, but there were plenty of other great games and fantastic finishes.

Check out all of the scores from around the state below:

Class LL

Danbury 70, Notre Dame-West Haven 64

East Catholic 88, Hamden 67

Weaver 81, Hall 60

Fairfield Prep 76, Trumbull 69

Hillhouse 82, Shelton 60

Kennedy 52, Simsbury 50

Norwich Free Academy 56, Fairfield Warde 53

East Hartford 59, Darien 43

Class M

Brookfield 54, Immaculate 52

Tolland 66, St. Joseph 59

Weston 71, Waterford 65

Seymour 92, Ansonia 66

Holy Cross 88, Rocky Hill 46

Prince Tech 98, Wilcox Tech 69

Plainfield 63, Cromwell 46

Bloomfield 86, Northwestern 54

