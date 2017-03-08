High School Boys’ Basketball Tournament Scoreboard: March 8th

(WTNH)–The Connecticut high school boys’ basketball tournament continued on Wednesday, with games in Class LL and M. The most stunning result of the night was no doubt Class LL top seed Notre Dame-West Haven falling to 17th-seeded Danbury, 70-64, but there were plenty of other great games and fantastic finishes.
Check out all of the scores from around the state below:
Class LL
Danbury 70, Notre Dame-West Haven 64
East Catholic 88, Hamden 67
Weaver 81, Hall 60
Fairfield Prep 76, Trumbull 69
Hillhouse 82, Shelton 60
Kennedy 52, Simsbury 50
Norwich Free Academy 56, Fairfield Warde 53
East Hartford 59, Darien 43
Class M
Brookfield 54, Immaculate 52
Tolland 66, St. Joseph 59
Weston 71, Waterford 65
Seymour 92, Ansonia 66
Holy Cross 88, Rocky Hill 46
Prince Tech 98, Wilcox Tech 69
Plainfield 63, Cromwell 46
Bloomfield 86, Northwestern 54