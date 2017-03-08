Highlights: Danbury upsets No. 1 Notre Dame-West Haven in Class LL tournament

(WTNH)–The Danbury Hatters are the story of high school basketball on Tuesday night. They knocked off top seed Notre Dame of West Haven in the second round of the Class LL playoffs.

It was supposed to be a home game for the Knights, but they had to play at Jonathan Law in Milford. The crowd was split.

Danbury, the 17th seed, was up 1 at the half. The Hatters made it a priority to shut down the state’s best player, Tremont Waters. They gave the Georgetown-bound guard little room to breathe. He had 10 points.

Every time it looked like ND would make a run, Danbury answered. Cameron Snow hit a jumper. He led the Hatters with 14.

The Hatters pushed the lead to double digits. Jordan Alleyne on the drive. He had 12., and his team went up by 12.

Notre Dame gets close late. They work it around to Connor Raines. He hits the three. The Knights got with in three. He had 18.

But Marcus Fox and the Hatters would handle the full court press, and Danbury holds off the No. 1 Green Knights, 70-64.

A huge win for the Hatters.

Danbury gets Kennedy of Waterbury next.

