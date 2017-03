(WTNH)–East Hartford took out Darien in boys’ basketball state tournament action on Wednesday night. The Hornets led this one 21-4 in the second quarter.

Nice pass inside to Justin Nwafor. He scores in the paint. Darien calls for time.

Blue Wave getting one. Riley Stewart the drive and the floater.

East Hartford on the break. Jaylin Palmer finds Isaiah Williams open in the corner. He knocks it down.

The Hornets win, 59-43.

Check out the highlights in the video above.

More stories by John Pierson