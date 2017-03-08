Highlights: Glastonbury boys’ hockey upsets Notre Dame-West Haven, 2-1, moves on in Division 1 playoffs

(WTNH)–The high school hockey playoffs should be pretty exciting this year. Several teams at entry level have a chacne to play at Ingalls Rink for a title later this month.

Notre Dame-West Haven hosted Glastonbury in Division 1 action on Wednesday afternoon at Bennett Rink in West Haven.

The Tomahawks were up 1-0 in the first period, until Greg Caturano goes end to end and puts in the tying goal. He was hustling all game long. Thirty seconds later though, Glastonbury would answer.

Trevor Suydam scored on the power play. His second of the period. The Hawks take a 2-1 lead.

That was it for the scoring. From there, it was all about the goaltending. The Knights bombarded Glastonbury goalie Griffin Jagel, but he made some key saves.

The Tomahawks pull off the upset, 2-1.

Check out the highlights above.

More stories by John Pierson