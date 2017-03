Hamden boys’ hockey beat Simsbury on Wedmesday night.

Second period, Green Dragons up 3 to 1. The shot from the point, Michael Gethings is there for the rebound. He puts the biscuit in the basket. 4-1 Hamden.

Third period–Tyler Webb back from an injury and playing well. He takes it in, great fake and falling down puts it into the net. He had 4 goals and an assist tonight.

Hamden wins, 6 to 2.

They get Northwest Catholic next.

