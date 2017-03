(WTNH)–No. 2 Hillhouse beat Shelton High School on Wednesday night. The Gaels put up a good fight, though.

Christian Adams drive and lays it up with the left hand. On the break, Tyler Douglas up ahead to Byron Breland for the slam.

Joey Kazperzyk then knocks down a three.

Hillhouse would pull away and go on to win by the final score of 82-60.

The Academics get Norwich Free Academy in the next round.

Check out the highlights in the video above.

More stories by John Pierson