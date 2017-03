(WNTH)–Weaver beat Hall in boys’ high school basketball state tournament action on Wednesday night.

In the early going, Jaecee Martin hits from downtown. The Beavers were out in front by 5. A little bit later in the first, Hall down eight, trying to come back.

Michael Verrengia with space, he knocks down a triple. Just a five point game. The Beavers, though, are hard to stay with for four quarters. Weaver wins, 81 to 60.

They’ll play East Hartford next.

