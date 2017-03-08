Tim Tebow strikes out, grounds into double play in 1st game for Mets

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Tim Tebow has gotten off to a tough start in his first game for the New York Mets.

The former NFL quarterback struck out and grounded into a double play in his first two at-bats Wednesday in a spring training game against Boston. Tebow batted eighth as the designated hitter for a split squad of Mets.

Here’s his first at-bat:

Tebow looked at strike three his first time up against reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello. Tebow had a smile and a friendly word for plate umpire Ryan Additon after being called out.

Tebow came up next with the bases loaded and no outs. He bounced into a double play against Noe Ramirez, with a run scoring on the grounder. Because the run came home on a double play, Tebow didn’t get credit for an RBI.

The 29-year-old Tebow won the 2007 Heisman Trophy at Florida. He signed a minor league contract with the Mets last fall and is in camp this year as an outfielder.

