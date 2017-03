East Catholic beats Hamden in the Class LL boys’ basketball playoffs. Geno Auriemma was on hand to watch it. You think he’d get enough basketball in his life, right?

3rd quarter, Green Dragons down 15. CJ Seaforth connecting from way outside. 12 point game. East Catholic with an answer. Mike McGuirl taking his time, drops in the three.

The Eagles hold onto their lead in the fourth, and win by the final score of 88-67.

They play Fairfield Prep in the Class LL quarters.

Check out the highlights.

