High School Boys’ Basketball Tournament Scoreboard: March 9

(WTNH)–We’ve got all the scores from around the state in high school boys’ basketball tournament action.
Class L and S teams were in action Thursday night, while Class LL and M had the day off.
Check out the results below:
Class L
Notre Dame-Fairfield 62, Career Magnet 59(OT)
Crosby 82, Bassick 74
Windsor 79, Guilford 67
Sacred Heart 58, Northwest Catholic 41
E.O. Smith 46, Bethel 39
Wilton 64, Newington 57
Ledyard 71, Bunnell 58
Class S
Creed 72, Wamogo 70(3OT)
Canton 40, Amistad 38
St. Paul Catholic 54, Coginchaug 49
Aerospace 52, East Hampton 51
WCA 85, Classical Magnet 74
Trinity Catholic 83, Old Saybrook 69
SMSA 66, North Branford 36
Westbrook 73, Lyman Memorial 42