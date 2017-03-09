High School Boys’ Basketball Tournament Scoreboard: March 9

(WTNH)–We’ve got all the scores from around the state in high school boys’ basketball tournament action.

Class L and S teams were in action Thursday night, while Class LL and M had the day off.

Check out the results below:

Class L

Notre Dame-Fairfield 62, Career Magnet 59(OT)

Crosby 82, Bassick 74

Windsor 79, Guilford 67

Sacred Heart 58, Northwest Catholic 41

E.O. Smith 46, Bethel 39

Wilton 64, Newington 57

Ledyard 71, Bunnell 58

Class S

Creed 72, Wamogo 70(3OT)

Canton 40, Amistad 38

St. Paul Catholic 54, Coginchaug 49

Aerospace 52, East Hampton 51

WCA 85, Classical Magnet 74

Trinity Catholic 83, Old Saybrook 69

SMSA 66, North Branford 36

Westbrook 73, Lyman Memorial 42

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff