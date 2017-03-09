UConn’s former walk-on Lawlor shooting for her fourth title

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Tierney Lawlor began her college basketball career at UConn as an unknown walk-on and has a chance to end it as one of the most successful players in the history of college basketball.

Should the Huskies win out, Lawlor and fellow senior Saniya Chong will leave the school with an unprecedented record of 154-1 and four national titles.

Lawlor has played in 120 games during her career, mostly at the end of blowout wins. She has scored 55 points. The fan favorite has started one game, on senior night, receiving a rousing ovation from a sold-out crowd.

Her teammates say she inspires them with her competitive drive at work ethic, something that prompted coach Geno Auriemma to put her on scholarship before her junior season.

She will graduate this spring with an individualized degree in sustainable farm and ranch management and hopes to someday run her own farm.

