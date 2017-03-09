Vernon snow-shoer headed to Austria for Special Olympics World Winter Games

(WTNH) — Olympics dreams are about to come true for an athlete from Vernon.

Stacey Shorts, a star snow-shoer, is headed to Austria next week for the Special Olympics World Winter Games.

It’s been a long time coming. Stacey was notified almost a year ago. Over the past few months, she’s had to go to dinners and things like that. The state games came up and she spent a week training with all of the winter athletes in Vermont.

“It’s my first time in Austria. I’m excited to go. My favorite is the relay,” said Stacey.

There are people from 108 nations attending the games.

