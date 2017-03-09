Where did most of the tickets go for the Ivy League Tournaments?

With men’s and women’s Ivy League Basketball tournaments taking place this weekend, and eight teams in action, tickets will be at a premium. Three of the Ivy universities, Penn, Princeton and Harvard, have a team in the men’s and a team in the women’s tournament. Yale has one in the men’s and Brown one in the women’s.

There are approximately 8,725 seats in the Palestra. The allotment, according to the Daily Princetonian, gives each team the total of only 247 tickets to sell to students.

The math is easy. Multiply 247 by eight and it comes to 1,976. Subtracting that number from 8,725 and we are left with 6,749 tickets out there on a cloud someplace. Where did they go and who will be using them?

It is reasonable to expect that University of Pennsylvania students, who are shut out of the student allotment, will pay full price (or more) in order to get those other tickets and be able to see their teams in their Palestra home.

This disclosure of the ticket distribution adds further belief that when the Penn women play Harvard, followed by the men against Princeton in the semi-finals on Saturday, the place will feel and sound more like Penn’s home games, rather than a fairly even crowd representing the competing teams. Penn will surely have a disproportionate number of its followers in the Palestra.

The scene at Princeton

They started lining up for tickets at Princeton at 7 o’clock this morning (Wednesday), and the line grew to an estimated 200 students, which would be only 47 under the number of tickets available.

What Yale is doing

Here in New Haven, Yale is paying for 100 of its tickets and distributing them free of charge to students, season ticket holders and donors to the basketball program until 5 pm Thursday, or until the supply runs out. Yale has also arranged for round-trip bus transportation to the Palestra for $10.00.

We haven’t learned yet what the other participants have been doing or are planning to do about their meager supply of tickets. But being limited to 247 per team, they won’t last long however they are handled.

Let’s hope that the ticket distribution arrangement is another area that will be improved upon before the next Ivy Basketball Tournaments are held a year from now.

More stories by Joel Alderman