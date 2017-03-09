Yale faces rival Harvard in first-ever Ivy League semifinals, looks to make run to second straight NCAA Tournament

By Published:

(WTNH)–It’s an exciting time for Ivy League hoops. For the first time ever, the “Ancient Eight” is having its own conference tournament. The top four regular season teams qualified, including defending champion Yale.

The Bulldogs, the 3-seed, will take on Harvard in the semifinals at the Palestra in Philadelphia on Saturday.

The Crimson took both regular season matchups between the teams.

“I feel good about our matchup with Harvard, I think we play well against them,” said head coach James Jones. “We led in the first halves of both games, so we just need to put 40 minutes together.”

“It’ll be a nice chance to get them this year, they played really well in the two games we lost, so hopefully we can turn the tide a little bit,” said senior guard Anthony Dallier.

Saturday’s game tips off at 4 p.m.

