Bubba Watson, defending champion Russell Knox commit to 2017 Travelers Championship

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Bubba Watson loves the Travelers Championship.

He’s made a point on many occasions to mention that it’s one of his favorite events of the year, so it’s no surprise that the two-time winner will be back in Cromwell in 2017.

Watson won the Travelers title in 2010 and 2015. His playoff victory in 2010 was the first PGA Tour win of his career. He’s now got nine career wins, including two Masters titles (2012 and 2014).

Also committing to the 2017 Travelers on Friday was defending champion Russell Knox. He took home the 2016 title in dramatic fashion, knocking down a 12-foot putt on the final green to take the trophy by one stroke. Knox’s first Tour victory came earlier last season, at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions tournament. He is currently No. 21 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

“Russell and Bubba have been part of some of the most exciting moments in our tournament’s recent history,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “They certainly have fond memories of winning the Travelers Championship, and we’re looking forward to seeing them compete here again in 2017.”

Knox also will be returning to TPC River Highlands on May 2 for Travelers Championship Media Day, which will include the MetroHartford Alliance Rising Star Breakfast at the Hilton Hartford, then a press conference and interview at the golf course to recount last year’s thrilling victory.

Watson has been on three U.S. Ryder Cup teams, two U.S. Presidents Cup teams and tied for eighth in the 2016 Olympics. He is currently ranked No. 16 in the world. In addition to his two Travelers Championship wins, Watson has three top-6 finishes among his 10 starts at TPC River Highlands.

The 2017 Travelers Championship will be held June 19-25. Tickets will go on sale March 15. For more information on this year’s tournament, visit http://www.TravelersChampionship.com.

About the Travelers Championship

The Travelers Championship, held in Cromwell, Connecticut, is one of the premier events on the PGA TOUR and part of the FedExCup series. The tournament proudly supports the PGA TOUR’s Tradition of Giving Back by donating 100 percent of net proceeds to charities. Travelers, a leading provider of property and casualty insurance for home, auto and business, is the Official Property Casualty Insurance Provider of the PGA TOUR. The company became the tournament’s title sponsor in 2007. Travelers has been doing business in the Hartford community for more than 160 years and has been a corporate sponsor of this event each year since its inception in 1952. Complete details are available at http://www.TravelersChampionship.com.

