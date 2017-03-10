CIAC announces schedule changes to high school tournament games

(WTNH)–Thanks to the (very) late winter snowstorm on Friday, the CIAC has announced some postponements in high school boys and girls basketball and hockey tournament action.

We’ve got all of the latest information below:

Boys’ Basketball:

–Seymour at Bloomfield postponed to Saturday at 1 p.m.

–Tolland at Plainfield postponed to Saturday at 2 p.m.

–Prince Tech at Holy Cross postponed to Saturday at 1 p.m.

–Weston at Brookfield postponed to Saturday at 7 p.m.

–Danbury at Kennedy postponed to Saturday, 12 p.m.

–Fairfield Prep at East Catholic on as scheduled at 7 p.m.

–NFA v. Hillhouse at Floyd Little Athletic Center is on as scheduled at 7 p.m.

–Weaver at East Hartford ppd. to Saturday, 6:00

Girls’ Basketball:

Monday’s Semis – Trumbull v. Mercy at Jonathan Law, Enfield v. New London at Glastonbury (both 7pm)

Monday’s semis – Waterford v. New Fairfield at Newington, Career v. Bacon at Morgan, both 7pm

Housatonic vs. Canton at Simsbury is on as scheduled at 7 p.m. Friday night

Class L semis at Sheehan ppd. to Sat: Holy Cross v. Capital Prep at 3pm, Hand v. Pomperaug at 5pm

Sacred Heart v. Thomaston is on as scheduled at 7 p.m. at Wilby

Boys’ Hockey:

Watertown/Pomperaug vs. Branford postponed to Saturday, 4 p.m. at Bennett Rink in West Haven

Guilford vs. Farmington Valley postponed to Saturday, 1 p.m. at Trinity

D3 Semi Times for Tuesday at Ingalls: WRMP v. Hall-Southington at 5:30, Woodstock v. Lyman Hall/H-K/Coginchaug at 7:30

Cheshire vs. NFI, ppd. to Saturday, 7pm at Milford Ice Pavillion

East Haven v. South Windsor, ppd. to noon Saturday at Northford

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff