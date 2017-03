(WTNH)–We’ve got some really sad news to report today. A beautiful life taken too early. Fomer Foran High School softball star Danni Kemp lost her life on Friday. The 19-year-old put up a courageous fight with a rare inoperable brain tumor.

Kemp was a three-sport satndout for the Lions. Late last year, several college softball teams in the area came together to raise money to support her cause.

Our condolensces go out to the Kemp family and Milford community.

