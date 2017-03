(WTNH)–Crosby of Waterbury knocked off Bassick of Bridgeport in the state boys’ basketball tournament on Thursday night.

The Bulldogs will advance to the state quarterfinals thanks to some pesky defense and a second half run that kept them on top.

They had to erase an early deficit, but took the lead in the second half and held on to win it, 82-74.

Crosby will take on Wilton High School in the quarterfinal round.

