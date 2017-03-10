Highlights: East Catholic downs Fairfield Prep, 66-48, advances to Class LL semifinals

(WTNH)–Hillhouse could have ended up going against the only team to beat them in the semifinals.

Fairfield Prep was at East Catholic. This game was all sold out.

We pick it up in the second quarter. Joe Reilly gets the roll on a three that gave the Eagles a 14 point lead.

East Catholic playing some defense now. Mike McGuirl getting in the passing lanes, and he’s got an open lane in front of him. Flushes it home.

Prep not going away. They’re well-coached, and hard to stop when they execute.

Mitchell Savoca ends the pretty play with a lay up. Prep down by 12.

Third quarter, Prep doing work on the break.

Brian Noone puts it in. They got it down to 10.

Then McGuirl took over. The huge slame dunk.

The bench and crowd still buzzing when Prep had the ball.

East Catholic wins it 66-48. It was a team effort.

