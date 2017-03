(WTNH)–Hillhouse hosted Norwich Free Academy in the boys’ basketball quarterfinals on Friday night. The Academics were rested and relaxed, while NFA had a long drive from Norwich down to New Haven.

It was a fast start for the Academics. Joey Kasperzyk led the break a few times. And then Byron Breland III, creeping along the baseline. He’d throw it down.

Hillhouse is into the Final Four of the Class LL tournament.

They win by the final score of 73-54.

Check out the highlights above.

