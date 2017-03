(WTNH)–Notre Dame-Fairfield took on Career on Thursday night in the Class L state high school boys’ basketball tournament.

This one would go right down to the wire–as the Panthers gave the Lancers everything they could handle, and then some.

Career jumped out to a five-point lead in the second half, but Notre Dame-Fairfield would battle back.

They win it by the final score of 62-59, in overtime.

The Lancers will take on E.O. Smith of Storrs in the quarterfinals.

Check out the highlights above.

More stories by John Pierson