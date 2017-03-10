Kevin Ollie liked UConn’s “grit” against USF, says team has to play much better to beat Houston

(WTNH)–The UConn men’s basketball team is back at it tonight. Every game could be the Huskies last. Kevin Ollie’s team seems to play its best that way.

Connecticut held off South Florida last night in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament. Now it’s time to take a shot at Houston in the quarterfinals.

The Cougars did beat UConn twice during the regular season. Houston is probably not thrilled to face a team with nothing to lose.

Ollie’s group has been tested all year.

So what’s been the message for the Huskies this season?

“Through the ups and downs of our season, just staying together no matter what,” said Rodney Purvis. “If the game is going good, going bad, doesn’t matter. Just stay together.”

Huskies and Houston should tip some time after 9 at the XL Center in Hartford.

More stories by John Pierson