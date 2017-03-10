Kevin Ollie liked UConn’s “grit” against USF, says team has to play much better to beat Houston

By Published:

(WTNH)–The UConn men’s basketball team is back at it tonight. Every game could be the Huskies last. Kevin Ollie’s team seems to play its best that way.

Connecticut held off South Florida last night in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament. Now it’s time to take a shot at Houston in the quarterfinals.

The Cougars did beat UConn twice during the regular season. Houston is probably not thrilled to face a team with nothing to lose.
Ollie’s group has been tested all year.

So what’s been the message for the Huskies this season?

“Through the ups and downs of our season, just staying together no matter what,” said Rodney Purvis. “If the game is going good, going bad, doesn’t matter. Just stay together.”

Huskies and Houston should tip some time after 9 at the XL Center in Hartford.

More stories by John Pierson

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s