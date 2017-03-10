Malcolm Mitchell, other Patriots take part in annual United Way charity event in Wallingford

A few members of the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots were in the area on Friday night. They took part in the annual United Way charity event in Wallingford.

The event started years ago by NFL agent Joe Linta. Another sellout this year at Zandri’s banquet facility.

Hundreds showed up and had a good time. Twenty of Linta’s professional players came to town for an event now in its 24th year.
It raises about 75 thousand dollars for the United Way.

The headliners… Patriots wide receiver Malcom Mitchell, Jonathan Jones and Cyrus Jones. Mitchell, who authors childrens books on the side, likes taking time to connect with the fans.

