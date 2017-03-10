Quinnipiac men’s hockey falls to St. Lawrence in Game 1 of ECAC Hockey Quarterfinals, 2-0

CANTON, New York – Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey lost to No. 19 St. Lawrence, 2-0, in Game 1 of the Bobcats’ ECAC Hockey Quarterfinals series at Appleton Arena in Canton, New York. Quinnipiac drops to 21-14-2 overall while St. Lawrence improves to 17-11-7 after taking the first game of the best-of-three games series.

St. Lawrence used a Michael Ederer goal with 11:11 left in the first period to jump out to a 1-0 lead. Mike Marnell dropped the puck to Joe Sullivan behind the Bobcats’ net. Sullivan was tied up but won a battle for the puck and zipped to Ederer for the one-timer from just above the crease to give the Saints a 1-0 lead midway through the first period.

St. Lawrence made it 2-0 when Joe Sullivan tipped a shot by Ben Finkelstein and re-directed the puck past Andrew Shortridge. With the Saints on a power play after a tripping call on a Quinnipiac Gavin Bayreuther hooked up with Finkelstein above the face-off circle. Finkelstein then ripped a shot on goal that Sullivan got his blade on and popped it over Quinnipiac goalies to send the hometeam into the second intermission with a two-goal lead.

Quinnipiac had an opportunity late in the game when St. Lawrence was whistled for three penalties in a seven-minute span. Despite pulling Shortridge for an extra skater on a cross-checking penalty with just under 10 minutes to play, the Bobcats failed to convert with a man-advantage.

Quinnipiac and St. Lawrence will meet again on Saturday, Mar. 11 for the second game of the ECAC Hockey Quarterfinals at 7 p.m. at Appleton Arena.

More stories by SportzEdge Contributor