SCSU head coach Scott Burrell talks NCAA Tournament, what he’s learned coaching the Owls

(WTNH)–Southern Connecticut State University men’s basketball coach Scott Burrell joined us on SportzEdge Friday night to talk about his Owls’ berth into the NCAA Tournament.

“I’m excited. I feel like we have a second chance on life, and I hope we go out and take advantage of it,” Burrell said.

Was he surprised when he saw his team’s name pop up on Sunday night (in the NCAA Tournament selection announcement)?

“I was kind of surprised. But we play in a tough conference. It’s a beast of a schedule for us, and I think everybody respects our conference. That’s what got us there.”

He also said he feels like the Owls have a legitimate chance to make some noise in the NCAAs.

Check out the video above for the entire interview.

