Yale hockey ready for win-or-go-home series at Harvard in ECAC quarterfinals

(WTNH)–The Yale and Quinnipiac hockey teams are just minutes away from quarterfinal play in the ECAC tournament. The Bobcats are playing at St. Lawrence. Yale is getting ready for rival Harvard in Cambridge.

Both are best-of-three series.

The Bulldogs are fresh off of a two-game sweep of Dartmouth in the first round. The Elis now face a top-seeded Crimson team that beat them last time out.

This series is at Harvard, where Yale hasn’t won since 2014.

Head coach Keith Allain likes the way his team has been approaching practice, and thinks it has experience knowing how to play in playoff games.

Check out the video above for more.

More stories by John Pierson