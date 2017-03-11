Quinnipiac beats No. 19 St. Lawrence, 3-2, forces decisive Game 3 in ECAC quarters

CANTON, New York – Quinnipiac men’s ice hockey evened its ECAC Hockey Quarterfinal series with a 3-2 win against No. 19 St. Lawrence. With the win, Quinnipiac improves to 22-14-2 while the Saints dropped to 17-12-7. The Bobcats also improved to 5-1 all-time in Game 2 of the ECAC Hockey Quarterfinals when trailing 0-1 in the series.

Craig Martin (Trail, British Columbia) had Quinnipiac’s second three-point night of the 2017 postseason with two goals and an assist. Alex Whelan (Ramsey, New Jersey) had a goal and an assist while freshman goalie Andrew Shortridge (Anchorage, Alaska) picked up his third win of the postseason after an incredible performance in goal.

Shortridge stopped 31 of St. Lawrence’s 33 shots on goal for the game. Shortridge has now allowed just six goals in four tournament games, ranking among the ECAC Hockey and NCAA Division I goalie leaders in his first career postseason.

Whelan scored his second goal of the postseason and fifth of the year just sixteen-seconds into the first period. Tim Clifton (Matawan, New Jersey) carried the puck into the corner and tipped it over to Martin on the post. Martin then handed it to Whelan behind the net who skated out to the opposite post and beat St. Lawrence goalie Kyle Hayton to give Quinnipiac a 1-0 lead. The goal broke Hayton’s shutout streak against the Bobcats that ran over 200 minutes after three-straight shutouts this season.

St. Lawrence got the goal back midway through the period when a neutral zone turnover by Quinnipiac resulted in a two-on-none. Ryan Lough carried the puck all the way into the Bobcats defensive zone, faked with his forehand and went to his backhand, which Shortridge kicked away. The Bobcats’ goalie attempted to clear the loose puck but Mike Marnell picked it up and poked it past Shortridge to tie the game with 10 minutes to go in the first frame.

Less than two minutes later, Martin picked up his second point of the game with his 10th goal of the season. Chase Priskie (Pembroke Pines, Florida) rifled a shot on Hayton from the left face-off dot that Hayton steered off into the corner. Unchallenged, Priskie picked up his own shot in the corner and streaked through the slot. The sophomore defender then handed the puck to Martin in the opposite face-off circle who wristed a shot past Hayton to give Quinnipiac a 2-1 lead that held through the end of the first period.

Martin scored his second of the game just under eight minutes into the second period. Whelan picked up his second point of the night after blocking a shot in the defensive zone, carrying the puck down the ice and stepping around a defenseman to get a shot on Hayton. Hayton denied Whelan’s bid but Martin was there to pick up the rebound to give Quinnipiac a 3-1 lead.

Late in the third, St. Lawrence pulled within a goal after a scrum in the crease resulted in Michael Ederer’s ninth goal of the year to make it 3-2 in the closing minutes. St. Lawrence pulled Hayton with 1:11 left in the period, but Quinnipiac and Shortridge denied the Saints’ multiple bids late in regulation.

Quinnipiac and St. Lawrence will meet again in the third and deciding game of the ECAC Hockey Championship Quarterfinals on Sunday, Mar. 12 at 7 p.m. at Appleton Arena in Canton, New York.

