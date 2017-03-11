Boston’s David Price tests sore left elbow with 25 throws

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Red Sox left-hander David Price was ahead of schedule for the first step in his recovery from a sore elbow, throwing into a net in a batting cage.

Manager John Farrell said Price made 25 easy tosses Saturday before a Red Sox split squad played the Tampa Bay Rays.

“The range of motion, the freeness to the movement is all positive,” Farrell said. “It was just throwing into the net, just to get his arm moving — a little bit ahead of what we laid out yesterday. But that’s based on how he feels and the positivity towards it.”

Price is still a ways away from pitching off a mound.

“All of the early phase of throwing is going to be short distance, controlled effort and energy. So, we’re not even mapping out distances right now,” Farrell said. “We’re more interested in seeing how his arm responds to even the light volume as of today.”

Entering the second year of a $217 million, seven-year contract, Price reported elbow soreness the day after a two-inning, 38-pitch simulated game on Feb. 28. He met with Drs. James Andrews and Neal ElAttrache on March 3.

Boston said Price did not need surgery or an injection and should rest for about 10 days.

“I’m not really focused on any kind of timeline,” Farrell said. “He’s going to be out there when first ready, first available. But there’s still work to do. The biggest key for us is going to be when he gets to the point of aggressive long toss and getting on the mound. That’s where the more extension in the arm is going to come into play. That will be a big phase in the return.”

More stories by mgshare